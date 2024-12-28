Aadhaar authentication must in exams for Group A, B in Haryana: Cabinet

Chandigarh, Dec 28 The Haryana Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Saturday approved the use of Aadhaar authentication services for candidates appearing in examinations for Group A and B posts conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

The authentication will be mandatory during the registration process for these posts on the HPSC portal, an official statement said.

The introduction of Aadhaar authentication aims to streamline the application procedure, eliminate fraudulent candidates, and ensure the accuracy of candidate data through de-duplication.

This move will enhance the credibility and reliability of the recruitment process, maintaining public confidence in the competitive exams, said the government.

The Cabinet decided to increase the maximum limit on the death-cum-retirement gratuity for government employees by 25 per cent, raising it from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. This enhancement will take effect from January 1, 2024.

Similarly, the Cabinet approved a 25 per cent increase in the maximum limit of death-cum-retirement gratuity for judicial officers, raising it from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. This enhancement will also be effective from January 1, 2024.

These decisions are aimed at providing enhanced financial security to government employees and their families as well as judicial officers.

It also approved the standing operating procedure (SOP) for the implementation of Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana (MMPSY) for 2024-25.

As per the SOP, instead of reimbursing the premium to the beneficiaries of PMJJBY, PMSBY, PMKMY, PMSYMY and PMLVMY under Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana, Rs 1,000 per eligible family per year will be transferred to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU) for payment of compensation under DAYALU having family income from all sources less than or equal to Rs 1.80 lakh per annum, and having a Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

The Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana was notified on February 6, 2020, with an aim of providing financial assistance and social security, including life and accident insurance and pension benefits to eligible families belonging to economically weaker sections.

The Cabinet approved the revision of the ex-gratia to the families of battle casualties of Central armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel. The revised ex-gratia has been increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

