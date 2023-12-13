Aadhaar Card free document update last date extended till March 14, 2024

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has once again extended the deadline for free updation of Aadhaar by 3 months from December 14 to March 14, 2023. This service is, however, free only on the myAadhaar portal and attracts a fee of ₹50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier.

According to an office memorandum issued by the UIDAI, “Based on the positive response from the residents, it is decided to extend the facility for 3 more months i.e. from 15.12.2023 to 14.03.2024. Accordingly, the facility for document update shall continue to be free of cost through myAadhaar portal."UIDAI has been urging people to update their Aadhaar details if they have not done in the last 10 years. This is being done to curb Aadhaar-related frauds.

How to use myAadhaar website to update details

Step 1: Go here: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Login using your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID and then select and click on ‘Name/Gender/Date of Birth & Address Update’ button.

Step 3: Now click on the Update Aadhaar Online button.

Step 4: Select Address or name or gender from the list of options and then click Proceed to Update Aadhaar.

Step 5: Now an individual needs to upload a scanned copy of the updated proof like address proof in case the address is being updated.

Step 6: Now there is no payment involved but after March 14, 2024 payment of Rs 25 would be collected for this update online.

Step 7: After this a new webpage would open and it would have a ‘Service Request Number (SRN). Save it for future reference.