Aadhar Card update to be charged after June 14, check new rules

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed Indians to update their documents on their Aadhaar card online for free. The UIDAI made the decision in March as part of the Digital India project and is inviting locals to take advantage of the free document update feature on the myAadhaar portal. UIDAI’s free service is available from March 15, 2023, to June 14, 2023.Residents to note that this service is exclusively free on the myAadhaar platform and will continue to cost Rs 50 at actual Aadhaar centres, just like it did before.

Step-by-step guide on how to update documents on Aadhaar card online for free:

Click the "Update Aadhaar" option on the UIDAI website.

Enter both your registered mobile number and your Aadhaar number.

Select "Send OTP" from the menu.

Type in the OTP that was sent to your cell phone.

Select "Login" from the menu.

Select the option you want to update and upload a scanned copy of that document.

Select “Submit” on the menu.

You will receive an update request number and your details will be updated within 15 working days.