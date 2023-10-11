AAP alleges conspiracy to kill arrested MP Sanjay Singh, says he was taken to unknown place twice without informing court

New Delhi, Oct 11 Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate, on the instructions of the BJP, is conspiring to kill its arrested Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh as he was taken to an unknown place twice without informing the court.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said: "During the production of Singh before a Delhi court on Tuesday, the truth that has come to light has unveiled the dirty politics and revengeful intentions of the BJP. In court, it became clear that the ED was conspiring to kill Singh at the behest of the BJP.

"This is a significant question, and both the BJP and the ED should answer this question. BJP and ED are working together to hatch a conspiracy in which the life of Singh is in danger."

Pandey, providing detailed information about the case, said that in the custody of the ED there were two instances where attempts were made to take Singh to an unknown location without informing the court.

"When he (Singh) opposed this and asked who had ordered this and whether the court had been informed about taking him to that unknown place, the ED responded that they had orders from above. Therefore, the question arises as to who is giving orders to the ED over and above the rules and regulations," Pandey asked.

The AAP leader claimed that it is against the rules to take the person in custody to an unknown place without informing the court and without the person's consent.

"The question arises as to who is sitting at the top and motivating the ED to bypass the rules," he asked.

Pandey also said that even after subjecting Singh to 10 hours of interrogation, not a single piece of evidence was found. He also alleged that the family of Singh is being mentally harassed.

According to law, the family is allowed to meet the person in custody between 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. But when his family goes to meet him, they are made to wait for long hours. “This is a mental torture technique that the ED is using against his family. We are grateful to the court for clearly stating in writing that they cannot take Singh anywhere without our knowledge, and the time allocated for the family to meet him should be respected. This is their right," he added.

