AAP launches LS election campaign in Delhi, releases slogan

New Delhi, March 8 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Friday launched the Lok Sabha election campaign from the party headquarters here.

During the launch event, CM Kejriwal also released the party's election slogans: 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, tabhi Dilli hogi khush haal'.

The AAP has decided to collaborate with its INDIA bloc partner Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, and have a seat-sharing arrangement in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana.

However, in Punjab, both parties have opted to contest the Lok Sabha polls independently.

In Delhi, the AAP will contest four out of the seven Lok Sabha seats, leaving the remaining three for the Congress.

Similarly, in Gujarat and Haryana, the AAP has been allocated two constituencies -- Bharuch and Jamnagar in Gujarat, and Kurukshetra in Haryana -- as part of the seat-sharing agreement with Congress.

Additionally, the AAP has announced its candidates for the Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam separately.

