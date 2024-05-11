AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and Son Served Notice in Petrol Pump Assault Case

The Noida Police took action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan and his son in connection with an assault case at a petrol pump. A notice was served to Khan and his son following an FIR filed against them last week.

The incident reportedly occurred when Khan's son visited the filling station in Sector 95 to refuel his car. Allegedly, he bypassed the queue and demanded immediate service, leading to a confrontation with petrol pump staff. The complaint filed by a station employee accused Khan's son of assaulting and threatening the salesperson.

Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan's son indulged in hooliganism in broad daylight. The MLA's son allegedly beat up and abused a worker at a filling station in Noida's Sector 95 for not breaking the line and filling fuel.



He forgot it was UP ! pic.twitter.com/uDos2LE06b — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 7, 2024

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manish Kumar Mishra stated that the FIR was lodged against the AAP MLA, his son, and unidentified individuals at the Phase 1 police station. The charges in the FIR include sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Khan, however, countered the allegations, claiming that his son faced misbehavior and physical altercation from the petrol pump staff. He accused the police of bias and stated that the situation was resolved amicably with the petrol pump owner initially. Khan expressed surprise at being implicated in the case later on.

The complainant, Vinod Kumar Singh, detailed the sequence of events, alleging that Khan's son not only jumped the queue but also resorted to violence and threats, causing damage to property.

