AAP MLAs protest outside Delhi Assembly ahead of session

New Delhi, March 27 Ahead of the Assembly session on Wednesday, the AAP MLAs protested outside the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Wearing yellow T-shirts with “Mei bhi Kejriwal" written on the backside, the AAP MLAs, including Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, raised slogans against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in alleged excise policy scam.

"Our MLAs are united in their protest against the unjust detention of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. There's a concerning trend to undermine democracy in our nation, evident in the targeting and incarceration of opposition figures," said Minister Atishi.

Even as the AAP MLAs were protesting, BJP MLAs also raised slogans outside Delhi Vidhan Sabha demanding CM's resignation.

As per sources, the Assembly session will prioritise CM Kejriwal's second directive, issued from ED’s custody, which calls for the provision of free medication and diagnostic tests at government-operated Mohalla clinics.

Shortly after receiving instructions from CM Kejriwal to address the medicine shortage, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that a session of the Delhi Assembly would convene on Wednesday.

CM Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to ED custody until March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of excise policy favouring specific individuals.

The CM is also accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange for favours, as claimed by the probe agency.

