AAP MP Swati Maliwal Alleges Assault by CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar, Say Sources

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Rajya Sabha MP and former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, has alleged that she was assaulted by personal assistant (PA) Bibhav Kumar to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CM's residence, as per the sources.

According to sources, a PCR call was made at around 10 am from the Chief Minister’s residence by Maliwal to Delhi Police. Following the call, police reached the residence in Civil Lines.

According to the AAP sources, Maliwal created a ruckus at CM's residence because she wanted to meet Kejriwal. When stopped, she tried pushing her way in. After failing to meet Kejriwal, she made a PCR call. Sources say Bibhav was not at CM's residence at the time of the incident.

Hitting out at AAP over Maliwal’s assault allegation, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya pointed out that Maliwal maintained radio silence on party supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest and was not even in India back then.

Remember, Swati Maliwal had maintained radio silence on Kejriwal’s arrest. She was infact not even in India at that time and didn’t return for a long time. — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) May 13, 2024

