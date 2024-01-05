AAP Nominates DCW Chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on January 19. Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, has been nominated as a candidate, while Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta have been renominated for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament, according to party sources.

The party's political affairs committee (PAC) announced the nominations. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has been nominated for the first time. The PAC has decided to continue with Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for their respective second term as Rajya Sabha members, a source said.

Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta, whose term concludes this month, has expressed his desire to actively engage in electoral politics in Haryana, particularly as the AAP plans to contest elections in the state later this year, according to sources. Meanwhile, a court has granted permission to Singh, arrested in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, to sign necessary forms and documents for his Rajya Sabha renomination.