AAP Protest: ITO Metro Station Entry and Exit Closed Until Further Notice

The Delhi Metro has suspended entry and exit at the ITO Metro station in response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's call for a protest march at the BJP headquarters. This measure, announced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) via Twitter, will continue until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have implemented Section 144 of the CrPC around the BJP headquarters, deploying significant police presence, including paramilitary forces, due to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) not securing permission for the protest.

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory, cautioning of heavy congestion on DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road, and Vikas Marg. They advised avoiding these roads and planning journeys accordingly, with DDU Marg potentially closed for traffic between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. A senior police officer confirmed extensive deployment of police personnel and barricading in the area to manage the situation.