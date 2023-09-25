AAP slams PM Modi over bridge collapse in Gujarat's Surendranagar

New Delhi, Sep 25 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident of a bridge collapse that took place in the Surendranagar district of Gujarat, adding that it was Modi's 'Gujarat Model' that had collapsed.

"After Morbi in Gujarat, another bridge has fallen victim to BJP's corruption. Modi ji, last time in Morbi, saved the corrupt individuals responsible for the bridge collapse. Will Modi save those responsible for the bridge collapse this time too?" AAP posted on X.

A major incident occurred in the Surendranagar district on Sunday as the bridge connecting the national highway to the Chuda area collapsed.

Several vehicles, including trucks, fell into the river, and 10 people were submerged in the water. They were later rescued, and the rescue operation is still underway.

The bridge, which was around four decades old, collapsed near Vastadi village in the Surendranagar district on Sunday afternoon.

