AAP's Priyanka Kakkar booked for ‘Mujahideen’ remark on BJP's Shehzad Poonawala

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar was booked on July 28 for allegedly making communal remarks during a TV debate.Kakkar was booked following a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala accusing her of making communal remarks.As per reports, the FIR lodged in Nodia Poonawala alleged that Kakkar called him ''Mujahideen'', abused his faith, and made extremely communally loaded remarks during a TV debate on a private channel on July 25.

"In the past too, she has made such comments on-air and off-air against my faith against Islam and against Muslims in general, such comments only reflect the poisonous and hate-filled mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party towards Muslims," Poonawala alleged in his complaint filed. In response to these allegations, Kakkar asked if "Mujahideen" or "Shehzad" meant "terrorist" and slammed Poonawala for referring to a chief minister as "Jihadi".

"Does 'Shehzad' mean terrorist? Does 'Mujahideen' mean terrorist? Does 'Shehzad Mujahideen' mean terrorist? Is the complainant allowed to refer to a Chief Minister as

"Jihadi' on national media? The previous conduct of the Complainant. Is it okay to refer to a political opponent as 'Shishu'?" Kakkar tweeted. Kakkar has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), and 505 (public mischief).