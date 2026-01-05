'Ab Yahi Zindagi Hai': Umar Khalid After Supreme Court Denies Bail

Umar Khalid, former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student's president and activist, who is accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case and living behind bars without any trial, reacted after another setback on Monday, January 5, when the Supreme Court denied him bail, citing "hierarchy of participation".

However, Khalid expressed happiness for others who got bail today in the same case and said he was happy for others who had been given bail.

"I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved", Umar told his friend. "I'll come tomorrow for Mulaqat", Khalid's friend said. "Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai," replied Khalid.

There was a prima facie case against Khalid and Sharjeel Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice N.V. Anjaria said. While activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad have been given bail.

The apex court said that delay in trial does not operate as a "trump card" which automatically displaces statutory safeguards. "All the appellants do not stand on equal footing as regards culpability. The hierarchy of participation emerging from the prosecutions case requires the court to examine each application individually," the bench said.

"This court is satisfied that the prosecution material disclosed a prima facie allegation against the appellants Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam... This stage of proceedings does not justify their enlargement on bail," the apex court said.