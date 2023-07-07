Abdul Majeed ZindaDil: Reviving Pahari culture, empowering community in J-K

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 : Abdul Majeed Khan, popularly known as Abdul Majeed ZindaDil, hails from the picturesque Manwan Awoora region in the border district of Kupwara in jammu and Kashmir. He has emerged as a prominent figure and advocate for the Pahari ethnic group in Jammu and Kashmir.

With a deep-rooted passion for his community, Ab. Majeed ZindaDil has dedicated his life to the welfare and preservation of Pahari culture, language, and identity.

Abdul Majeed's journey began in 1972 when he became actively involved in the All Jammu and Kashmir Pahari Cultural and Welfare Forum. Motivated by the Pahari movement, which gained momentum in the late '70s, he wholeheartedly embraced the cause, recognizing the urgent need to uplift the marginalized Pahari ethnic group.

Inspired by Advocate Noorullah Qureshi, the Founder, Chairman of the All Jammu and Kashmir Pahari Cultural and Welfare Forum from Karnah, Abdul Majeed ZindaDil made the courageous decision to resign from his position in the Jammu and Kashmir police department to champion the rights of his mother tongue, Pahari.

He spoke passionately about his commitment, saying, "Love and affection for my mother tongue, Pahari, runs in my veins."

"The efforts of the Pahari Forum and its members who have dedicated themselves to our welfare are deeply appreciated by the Pahari community," expresses Zubair Qureshi, a Pahari writer, expressing gratitude towards their relentless work.

All Jammu and Kashmir Pahari Cultural and Welfare Forum, founded by Advocate Noorullah Qureshi, played a pivotal role in the recognition and preservation of Pahari language and culture in Jammu and Kashmir. "Thanks to the forum's relentless efforts, both the local and central governments acknowledged the significance of the Pahari ethnic group," he added.

Notably, a dedicated Pahari Section was established in the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages in Srinagar. Pahari programs began to be broadcasted on All India Radio Srinagar and Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar, amplifying the voice of the Pahari community.

Beyond his involvement in the Pahari forum, Abdul Majeed ZindaDil pursued his artistic passions. In 1983, he successfully auditioned as an artist for All India Radio Srinagar, showcasing his talents as a performer.

Reflecting on his journey, Abdul Majeed ZindaDil stated, "I got emotional when I heard Advocate Noorullah Qureshi's speech. His love, dedication, and revolutionary behavior inspired me."

During the devastating earthquake of 2005, Abdul Majeed ZindaDil played an instrumental role as part of the rescue team, aiding victims in both Kashmir and the Line of Control (LOC) in Uri. This act of selflessness and compassion exemplified his commitment to serving others and solidified his reputation as a compassionate activist.

"Abdul Majeed ZindaDil has dedicated himself to the betterment of the Pahari community, consistently fighting for our rights and representation," said a community member Altaf Hussain Janjua praising his political aspirations.

In 2008, Abdul Majeed ZindaDil took a step further in his political endeavors, contesting the legislative assembly election from the Kupwara constituency. Garnering over ten thousand votes, his campaign amplified the voice of the Pahari community, urging for their rights and representation in the political arena.

Additionally, Abdul Majeed ZindaDil holds a significant position as a board member of the advisory board for the development of the Pahari ethnic group of Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing his perspective, Abdul Majeed ZindaDil emphasized, "I believe that empowering the Pahari community is crucial for our collective growth and progress."

Through his establishment of a Pahari folk dance group, Abdul Majeed ZindaDil has captivated audiences across national and international platforms. Their vibrant performances have showcased the rich tapestry of Pahari culture in prestigious venues, fostering a sense of pride among Pahari people worldwide.

"Abdul Majeed ZindaDil's tireless dedication and unwavering determination have left an indelible mark on the Pahari community of Jammu and Kashmir. He serves as an inspiration for future generations," said a community member, Rukhsana Kousar acknowledging his immense contributions.

Abdul Majeed ZindaDil's relentless efforts to preserve and promote the Pahari language, culture, and identity have not only empowered the Pahari ethnic group but have also become a source of inspiration for future generations. His journey exemplifies the power of one individual's passion to effect positive change and preserve the essence of a vibrant culture.

