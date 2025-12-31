Abusive comments case: Darshan's wife alleges police inaction; Bengaluru Police Commissioner says probe underway

Bengaluru, Dec 31 Jailed Kannada actor Darshan's wife, Vijayalaxmi, has alleged inaction on the part of the Bengaluru Police regarding her complaint against several social media accounts for posting "abusive comments" against her.

However, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has rejected the allegation and clarified that the investigation is underway.

Vijayalaxmi met Seemanth Kumar Singh on Wednesday, following which she wrote a social media post on the issue.

"My complaint has been completely neglected. I believe that the law is the same for everyone, but this experience has made me question that belief. This has come as a surprise to me," she wrote.

"Action was initiated within a day in another woman's complaint. When I lodged a complaint, there has been no action, and I have been neglected," she stated.

Kannada actress and former Congress MP Ramya, also known as Divya Spandana, had lodged a complaint against Darshan's fans for issuing rape threats to her after she stood with the family of the victim in the fan murder case.

The police had acted swiftly in that case and made arrests.

On social media, Vijayalaxmi stated, "I have always believed that the system and the law are the same for everyone in our country. But, honestly, this experience has made me question that belief. Even after follow up by my lawyers, there has been no action. Today, I had to personally go and remind them that I am still waiting for my complaint, even to be looked into."

"I truly hope this delay isn't because of any external pressure or influence. Justice shouldn't depend on who's involved. And those backing or sheltering such behaviour - may be its time to put that energy into living better lives instead of blindly supporting such actions," she stated.

"I am still waiting. And I won't just let this slide," she warned.

Reacting to the development, Seemanth Kumar said, "In my view, Vijayalakshmi's allegations are false. The police are here for everyone, not for any particular group. We act strictly in accordance with the law. In this case, too, our personnel registered the case immediately. It was first handled at the CCB level, and the investigation is now underway at the DCP level."

"Sometimes leads are obtained immediately, and sometimes there is a delay. Apart from that, there is no other intention. The police cannot afford to be negligent in any case. If negligence is found, we will take action against the officers concerned," he said.

Last week, Vijayalaxmi filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station against several social media accounts for posting abusive comments against her.

She submitted a complaint along with photographs against 15 Instagram IDs and more than 150 offensive comments. After lodging the complaint, Vijayalaxmi left the premises without responding to the media.

She also filed a complaint at the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office, submitting screenshots of the hate comments she received along with details of the respective accounts, and urged the authorities to take action. The inspector of the cybercrime division accepted the complaint and assured her of appropriate action.

Later, Vijayalaxmi shared an Instagram story regarding the issue. She also posted screenshots of the abusive comments and the accounts that had posted them.

