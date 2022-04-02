Academic year of 97 model high schools in Assam's tea garden areas to begin on May 10: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that for the first time after 75 years of India's independence, high schools were set up at tea garden areas in Assam.

"There are 800 tea gardens in the state, but we had no schools there. They were only till elementary level. For the first time after 75 years of the country's independence, we have decided to formally start around 100 new 10+2 high schools in tea garden areas of the state from May 10," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said the academic year of 97 newly established model high schools in tea garden areas and 13 other new model high schools in the state will begin on May 10.

While addressing the principals and teachers of newly established model high schools in tea garden areas during an orientation program at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, the Assam CM said that the state government with a view to augmenting the academic environment in the tea garden areas took the step for setting up 119 Model High Schools, out of which 97 schools have been completed and academic session for the year 2022-23 in these schools will start from May 10.

"Remaining 22 model high schools in tea garden areas will be made functional from next academic year. Moreover, the state government is going to set up another 81 model high schools in tea garden areas and the newly established model high schools will be upgraded to higher secondary schools. Apart from mid-day meals, the government is planning to provide breakfast to students at these schools," Sarma said.

Stating that presently two kinds of teachers are appointed in model high schools in tea garden areas, the CM said that while one set of teachers is recruited specifically for these schools, another set of teachers is transferred and posted at these schools from already provincialized schools.

"As many TET teachers having postgraduate degrees are working at primary and ME (moral education) schools, the government is planning to give them an opportunity to join the model high schools at tea garden areas if they are willing to dedicate their service to the betterment of education and welfare of tea garden population. They will continue to get a salary of their previous post, but this will give them better exposure," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Stating that it was a unique opportunity for the teachers of the model high schools as they have got an opportunity to contribute meaningfully for uplifting the life of the tea garden population who have remained neglected all these years, Sarma said, "You have got this opportunity to be a part of the history while it is being created as this initiative is not only unique but also unprecedented."

He also urged the principals to dedicate themselves to transform the model high schools into ideal educational institutions and asked the Inspector of Schools to make frequent visits to these schools to support and guide the teachers and the students.

The Assam CM said that the state government intends to develop this initiative as a successful model for the rest of the country to follow and for this purpose he will soon hold another meeting with the principals of these schools after around three months to have an understanding of their experience and to develop a roadmap for additional efforts needed to be made.

He also informed that the state government is working with a vision to set up one Model School in each assembly constituency of the state.

Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Tea Tribes Welfare Minister Sanjay Kishan, Adviser to the Education Department Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta, SEBA Chairman RC Jain were among those present in the program.

( With inputs from ANI )

