Accused in murder of gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva sent to judicial custody

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 : The accused in the daylight murder of notorious gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva was granted fourteen days' judicial custody, police informed on Thursday.

Jeeva was murdered in the Lucknow civil court premises on Wednesday.

His assailant was identified as Vijay Yadav.

"Vijay Yadav, the accused in Sanjeev Jeeva's murder was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody," said Special DG Prashant Kumar on Thursday.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) recorded the statement of the accused at the KGMU Trauma Centre.

Once he is deemed to have made a recovery at the hospital, the assailant will be sent to Lucknow Jail.

Jeeva was alleged to have been involved with several gangs and carried out several criminal activities for almost three decades.

He is also said to have been a key aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

Jeeva emerged as a notorious gangster after the murder of BJP leaders Krishna Nand Rai and leader Braham Dutt Dwivedi and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

In the shooting incident on Wednesday, two police constables and a child also sustained injuries.

After the incident, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the firing incident inside the Lucknow Civil Court, the UP Chief Ministers Office (CMO) informed on Wednesday.

"A three-member SIT, including Mohit Agarwal, ADG Technical; Joint CP, Lucknow, Nilabja Chaudhary and Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar, has been constituted to investigate the incident," read an official statement from CMO.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor