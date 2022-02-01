Acid attack on woman in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 1 A 24-year-old woman faced an acid attack in Srinagar on Tuesday, police said.

Police said unknown persons attacked the woman with acid in Safa Kadal area of old Srinagar in the evening.

"The girl has been shifted to hospital and police has reached the spot to identify the attackers," a police officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor