Action to be taken against officials responsible for lapse: J-K Police on conman Kiran Patel case

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 20 : After the arrest of conman Kiran Patel, who impersonated as a senior official of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that strict action would be taken against the officials responsible for the lapse.

"No one involved in the case of conman Kiran Patel will be spared and action will be taken against the officials responsible for the lapse. The case has been registered and investigation is underway," said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that it arrested a man from Gujarat posing as a senior official of the Prime Minister's Office in Srinagar on March 3.

According to the police statement, on March 2, 2023, the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police gave information to the Police about the arrival of an impersonator in Kashmir.

A team of Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to the hotel where the man was staying, the statement added.

The man was identified as Kiran Bhai Patel a resident of Ahmadabad, Gujarat who was impersonating himself as Additional Director (Strategy and campaigns) PMO New Delhi, the statement said.

As his replies were found suspicious, he was taken to Police Station Nishat wherein he admitted his crime. Ten fake visiting cards and two mobiles were seized from him, the statement added.

Cases under sections 419,420,467,468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered in Police Station Nishat on March 2, 2023, and the investigation was taken up.

According to the statement, a team of SP East Srinagar, SDPO Nehru Park, and SHO Nishat are leading the investigation.

The accused Kiran Bhai Patel was arrested on March 3, 2023, and is in police remand up to March 17, 2023, the statement added.

Many relevant persons have been examined in this case. The case is at the initial stage of the investigation. Further details of this case will be shared later on, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor