Active PLA cadre apprehended from Manipur's Jiribam district

The security forces have apprehended one active cadre of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from the Jiribam district of Manipur, informed the Indian Army on Wednesday.

The PLA cadre was apprehended on November 28 in a joint operation by Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (East), under the aegis of Spear Corps, Indian Army and Manipur Police.

The cadre has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

"In a joint operation by Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (East), under the aegis of Spear Corps and Manipur Police, one active cadre of PLA was apprehended from Jiribam district of Manipur on 28 November. Cadre handed over to Police for further investigation," Spear Corps, Indian Army said in a tweet.

The security forces also apprehended one unregistered cadre of the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) on November 28.

"Joint Operation by Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (East), under the aegis of Spear Corps and Manipur Police, resulted in the apprehension of one unregistered cadre of KRA. Cadre was handed over to Police for further investigation on 28 Nov 22," Spear Corps said in another tweet.

Further investigations in both cases are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

