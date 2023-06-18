Adequate arrangements made for devotees visiting Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, says DGP Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 18 : As the final preparations for the world-famous Rath Yatra are underway, adequate arrangements have been made for the devotees visiting Puri for darshan, said police officials.

This year, Lord Jagannath Yatra will take place on June 20.

Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha, Sunil Kumar Bansal said that around 160 platoons force and a sufficient number of officers have been deployed to supervise the situation.

"The Rath Yatra is to be held on June 20. Adequate arrangements are being made so that lakhs of devotees who would be visiting Puri, have a pleasant experience of darshan. We have deployed around 160 platoons force and a sufficient number of officers to supervise the situation," said Sunil Kumar Bansal while talking to ANI.

Chief carpenter of Lord Balabhadra chariots gives details on the final preparation for the Rath Yatra in Puri said that they had received orders to finish preparations two days before the yatra.

Balkrishna Moharana said, "...We have received orders to finish all preparations two days before the Yatra. So, we are working accordingly. 90 per cent of the work has been done...."

Earlier on May 14, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chaired the Rathayatra Co-ordination Committee meeting and reviewed the preparedness for the coming Rathyatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri.

"The entire world is waiting for Mahaprabhu's Rathayatra. It is the responsibility of all of us to conduct it in a smooth manner," he said.

Patnaik directed the concerned departments and authorities to take special measures for the smooth conduct of the festival and draw up a plan for devotees in view of the heatwave situation.

It was decided in the meeting that all the rituals at the temple should be performed on time, and special attention should be given to the safety and other facilities of devotees visiting Puri. Special arrangements should be made in view of the heat wave during the ongoing summer season, the official release said.

Patnaik also instructed officials to ensure that the devotees coming from the country and abroad should return with a "good feeling".

Patnaik also asked to make all necessary security and other important arrangements for the Rath Yatra keeping in view the large number of devotees from within the county and abroad, it added.

The meeting was attended by senior Government officials including the Chief Secretary, DGP, Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple, Ministers, Servitors of the temple and other senior officials from different concerned departments.

