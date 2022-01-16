Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges Defence Ministry to allow West Bengal's Republic Day tableau to showcase Netaji's contributions to freedom struggle

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Statuary requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to allow West Bengal tableau to showcase its cultural heritage and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's life and contributions to the country's freedom struggle on Republic Day.

The Congress leader termed the rejection as an insult to the people of West Bengal, its cultural heritage and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

In a letter to Defence Minister, Chowdhury said, "I am disappointed and shocked to learn that the Central Government has rejected the proposal of the State Government of West Bengal for tableau showcasing its cultural heritage and Netaji's life and contributions in our Freedom Struggle on Republic Day 2022. This is an insult to the people of West Bengal, its cultural heritage and our great hero Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose."

He further said that every state aspires to showcase its cultural tradition and icons during Republic Day so that the public at large at the national level becomes aware of the same.

"Netaji is not only the pride of West Bengal but of the entire nation," he added.

The Congress leader alleged that the Central Government has shown its bias by denying this opportunity to the people of West Bengal.

"In view of the above. I shall request you that the proposal of West Bengal for showcasing its tableau may kindly be reviewed favourably and the same may be allowed to showcase the symbol of our freedom movement - the great Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bengal's cultural heritage and aspirations of its people before the nation on this Republic Day," he added.

Meanwhile, the Central Government has decided to start the Republic Day celebrations every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor