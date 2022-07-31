Adhir Ranjan demands apology from Smriti Irani for disrespecting Droupadi Murmu

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to Speaker Om Birla demanding an apology from Union minister Smriti Irani. Chowdhury blamed Smriti Irani for “lowering the dignity” of the president’s office during her Thursday speech in Lok Sabha.

“I may like to point out that the manner in which Smt. Smriti Irani was taking the name of Hon'ble Madam President in the House was not proper and in consonance with the status and position of the Hon'ble President. She was yelling 'Droupadi Murmu' repeatedly without prefixing Hon'ble President or Madame or Smt. before the Hon'ble President's name," the letter read.

"This clearly amounts to degrading the stature of the office of the Hon'ble President. Therefore, I demand that Smt. Smriti Irani may tender unconditional apology to the Hon'ble President for her disrespectful remarks and for lowering the dignity and stature of the Hon'ble President's office,” it added.

"Sonia Gandhi, you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. Sonia ji sanctioned the humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post. Sonia ji sanctioned the humiliation of a poor woman who ascends to the highest Office in this country. You sanctioned the insult of every Indian citizen. You through your male Congress workers and leaders continue to demean the Office of the President of India. Apologise to the nation. Sonia Gandhi, apologise to the tribal, poor and woman of the country," Irani said.