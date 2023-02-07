ADJ dies in accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Mainpuri (UP), Feb 7 Additional District Judge (POCSO) Poonam Tyagi, posted at Mainpuri, died in an accident on Tuesday when her car rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Shikohabad in Firozabad.

The ADJ and her driver were critically injured. As soon as the information was received, the station in-charge reached the spot and took the injured persons to the PGI in Saifai where doctors declared the ADJ brought dead. The driver is undergoing treatment.

ADJ Poonam Tyagi was returning to Mainpuri in her car after two days of leave.

The damaged car has been parked at police post Uravar. Officials said that Poonam's husband is posted in a Meerut court.

The post-mortem of the body is being done at Saifai PGI.

