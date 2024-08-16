Adoora-Kulgam Sarpanch Killing Case: NIA Attaches Hizbul Mujahideen Worker’s Property in Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, August 16, attached the property of a Hizbul Mujahideen operative involved in the targeted killing of Adoora-Kulgam Sarpanch. Nasir Rashid Bhat’s residential house, located in the village of Tengpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, was attached under Section 33(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following orders from the NIA Special Judge.

In a statement, the NIA said that it continues its efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the valley. The accused, along with other members of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist organization, was involved in the killing of the Sarpanch on March 11, 2022, with the intent to spread terror among the populace.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls 2024: "I Will Contest the Elections," Says Farooq Abdullah (Watch Video).

Investigations by the NIA, which took over the case from the Kulgam police, revealed that the targeted killing was part of a larger Hizbul Mujahideen conspiracy to undermine India’s integrity, sovereignty, and security through violent attacks and assassinations.

The NIA further discovered that Bhat had provided his Alto car to the terrorists and was also involved in conducting reconnaissance of the Sarpanch’s residence, informing the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists about the target's presence.