Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls 2024: "I Will Contest the Elections," Says Farooq Abdullah (Watch Video)

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in a press conference on Friday, August 16, 2024. The assembly polls will take place in three phases: the first phase on September 18, the second on September 25, and the final phase on October 1.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah says, "I always expected that elections will be held...It's been years since the state had a government...There…"

This election marks the first since the revocation of Article 370, making it a historic event. All major political parties in the region are preparing for the polls.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah commented on the impending elections, stating, " National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah says, "I always expected that elections will be held...It's been years since the state had a government...There should be people's representatives who will solve people's problems."

Abdullah confirmed that the National Conference plans to contest the elections independently, adding, " Till now, the National Conference will contest elections alone. Rest, we don't know what decision will the other party take, will they contest the elections in alliance or not."

When asked about his own participation, Abdullah confirmed, "Yes, I will contest the elections. He (Omar Abdullah) used to say that I will not contest the elections until Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory. When Jammu and Kashmir will return to statehood, he will contest the elections and I will give up my seat...I am hopeful that we will form the government.”