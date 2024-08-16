Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Dates: ECI Announces Schedule for State Assembly Polls

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: After Lok Sabha Polls Election the date for assembly elections were announced today in special press conference held by Election commission of India on Friday 16th of August 2024. Jammu and Kashmir has 87.09 lakh voters, including 42.6 lakh women, across 90 constituencies. The State Assembly Polls 2024 for Jammu and Kashmir will be held in 3 phases. First phase will be on 18th September 2024, second phase will be on 25th of September 2024 and last phase 3rd phase will be held on 1 October 2024. The assembly election 2024 will be held after 10 years i.e.

ECI recently visited Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana to take stock of the election preparation in these places. During their visit great enthusiasm was seen among the people. EC said he experienced enthusiasm among the public and they have shown desired to participate in the election process. People want elections to be conducted there as early as possible...The long queues at the polling booth in J&K during the Lok Sabha elections are proof that people not only want change but also want to raise their voice by becoming a part of that change. This glimpse of hope and democracy shows that the people want to change the picture. They want to write their own destiny. The people of Jammu and Kashmir chose ballot over bullet in Lok Sabha elections, Said

ECI commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that 2024 Lok Sabha polls were the biggest election process at the world level. It was completed successfully and peacefully. It created a very strongly democratic surface for the entire democratic world, it was peaceful without any violence and the whole country celebrated the festival of elections. We also made many records. For the first time, maximum polling took place in the world..."







