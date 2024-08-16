Assembly Elections 2024 Dates: Jammu and Kashmir to Vote From September 18 and Haryana on October 1; Results to Be Declared on October 4

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the upcoming legislative assemblies on Friday, August 16. The poll body has also revealed the dates for the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls. Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases starting September 18, with results on October 4, 2024. Haryana will go on polls on October 1, 2024, with results on the same date, October 4, 2024.

According to the Election Commission, there are 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 74 are general, SC-7, and ST-9. There are 87.09 lakh voters in Union territory, of which 44.46 lakh are males and 42.62 lakh are females. 3.71 lakh are first-time voters, and 20.7 lakh are young voters.

Earlier to announcing assembly elections schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 were the biggest election process at the world level and it was peaceful without any violence and the whole country celebrated the festival of elections.

"2024 Lok Sabha polls were the biggest election process at the world level. It was completed successfully and peacefully. It created a very strongly democratic surface for the entire democratic world, it was peaceful without any violence and the whole country celebrated the festival of elections. We also made many records. For the first time, maximum polling took place in the world," said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The poll body has recently visited to Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana to survey the poll preparedness. The Union territory will witness polls after 2014, when Narendra Modi-led government came into power in alliance with former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. The polls in Jammu and Kashmir will take place after 10 years.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said, "We recently visited Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana to take stock of the election preparation in these places. A great enthusiasm was seen among the people. They wanted to participate in the election process. People want elections to be conducted there as early as possible...The long queues at the polling booth in J&K during the Lok Sabha elections are proof that people not only want change but also want to raise their voice by becoming a part of that change. This glimpse of hope and democracy shows that the people want to change the picture. They want to write their own destiny. The people of Jammu and Kashmir chose ballot over bullet in Lok Sabha elections..."

In 2019, Central government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.