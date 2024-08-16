Haryana Assembly Election 2024 Dates: ECI Announces Schedule for State Assembly Polls

The Election Commission on Friday, August 16, announced the schedule for assembly polls in Haryana on October 1, 2024 . The counting of votes will take place on October 4, 2024 . The announcement of poll dates was made by Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, along with the two Election Commissioners – Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

The term of the Haryana Assembly is set to conclude in November, while the Supreme Court has mandated that elections in Jammu and Kashmir must be conducted by September 30, 2024. Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected legislative body for the past five years.

In recent history, the Election Commission has conducted elections in Maharashtra and Haryana together for the last three election cycles, as their terms end within a month of each other. However, there is a precedent for the Election Commission decoupling state polls traditionally held together, and this could potentially happen again this time.

