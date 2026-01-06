Adopt 'Gujarat Model' to achieve zero road fatalities in Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala, Jan 6 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha directed all concerned to adopt the 'Gujarat Model of road safety' to create an accident-free road network across the state, officials said here on Tuesday.

A senior Transport Department official said that the Chief Minister has informed that the 'Gujarat model' is based on the integrated use of advanced technology, strict law enforcement, and swift post-accident rescue with immediate medical care, and asked officials to incorporate these elements into Tripura's road safety framework.

Although Tripura's road accident figures are better than the national average, the Chief Minister said while chairing a review meeting on road safety on Monday night and stressed that zero fatalities must remain the ultimate goal, cautioning officials against complacency.

To improve pedestrian safety in Agartala, CM Saha instructed authorities to fast-track the construction of footpaths on both sides of major roads.

He also called for wider deployment of CCTV cameras, GPS-based vehicle tracking systems, and speed guns at accident-prone locations to effectively monitor traffic and curb violations.

Emphasising the importance of the 'golden hour' following road accidents, the Chief Minister announced that more trauma care centres would be established across the state to ensure timely medical intervention.

He further directed that police and fire service personnel receive specialised first-aid training to strengthen emergency response.

The Chief Minister said that road accidents tend to increase during night and early morning hours, especially in winter due to dense fog.

He emphasised that every family must be made aware of road safety measures and urged people to remain vigilant.

CM Saha said that several initiatives have already been taken in Agartala city to prevent accidents, including the construction of footpaths along major roads.

He further directed the authorities to adopt a stricter approach in the issuance of driving licences.

The Chief Minister said that 'National Road Safety Month' and 'Zero Fatality Month' are being observed across the state from January 1 to January 31, under the theme 'Road Safety, Save Lives'.

Monday night's meeting underscored the need for coordinated and collective efforts from all departments, concerned agencies, and citizens to ensure the success of this month-long campaign.

The objective is to enhance public awareness on road safety, significantly reduce road accidents, and ultimately save precious lives on our roads, he said.

He appealed to all stakeholders to take sincere and coordinated efforts to ensure that no road accidents occur during this period.

Taking a tough stand on licensing norms, the Chief Minister said untrained drivers pose a serious threat to public safety and instructed the Transport Department to follow a 'zero-tolerance policy' in issuing driving licences, ensuring strict adherence to testing and verification procedures.

State Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed the meeting that 16 advanced ambulances are operational round the clock to respond swiftly to road accidents.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Director General of Police Anurag, PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte, Finance Secretary Apurba Roy, Social Welfare and Social Education Secretary Tapas Roy, Urban Development Secretary Abhishek Singh, Transport Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma, and other senior officials.

Joint Transport Commissioner Pradeep Sarkar and Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Kanta Jangir made detailed presentations on the measures taken to prevent road accidents in the state.

