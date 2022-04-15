Advocate HS Phoolka welcomes The Kashmir Files director's move to make 'The Delhi Files' based on 1984 riots

Harvinder Singh Phoolka, a senior advocate who represented victims' families of the 1984 riots, on Friday welcomed the decision of making a film 'Delhi Files' based on this incident and said there's is no need to suppress history, adding that this history should be talked about, to avoid any repetition of mistakes.

Phoolka, who is well known for spearheading the crusade to seek justice in the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide in New Delhi further alleged that "the criticism of Congress leaders is absolutely having no basis because what happened in Delhi was not Hindu-Sikh riots. It was the genocide by the Congress party and by the then Government of India against the Sikhs."

"The people of Delhi stood with the Sikhs and saved them. Even two Hindus were killed while saving their friends from the Sikh community. I am sure that this movie will not divide the society but will bring the community closer," he added.

"I am hoping that this movie will show how a political party exploited a community to get political gains. I can say, based on facts, that the police were involved in killing the Sikhs. Everywhere in the capital city, the police were involved with those who were killing," Advocate Phoolka said.

Notably, this news holds importance amidst the backdrop of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files which was released recently. Starring actors Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, it tried to showcase the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990s. It has received appreciation from various Cabinet Ministers including Amit Shah.

While remembering an incident, senior advocate HS Phoolka said, "in 1984, even the house of a Mahavir Chakra recipient, who fought for the country in 1971 war, was set on fire and in defence he fired from his licensed gun. The police reached his place, arrested the gallantry award winner, put him behind the bars, registered a murder case against him and kept him for several months in jail."

"Wherever Sikhs tried to save themselves, the police arrested the Sikhs instead of arresting a mob who tried to kill them," said Phoolka.

"Whatever legalities will be required by the makers, I will provide it. I have all materials with me and I will provide the actual and true cases related to the 1984 genocide," he said.

The reaction of Padamshree Award winner, Senior Advocate HS Phoolka come on Friday after filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday revealed that he will soon be working on his next feature film, titled "The Delhi Files".

After the success of the film 'The Kashmir Files', filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also tweeted that "I thank all the people who created The Kashmir Files. For the last 4 years, we worked very hard with utmost honesty and sincerity. I may have spammed your timeline but it's important to make people aware of the genocide and injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It's time for me to work on a new film, The Delhi Files."

( With inputs from ANI )

