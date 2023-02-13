“Aero India isn’t a show, it is also a strength of India and focuses the scope and self-confidence of the defence industry of our nation”: PM Modi

“The involvement of 100 countries in the show demonstrates the world’s increased confidence in India. Breaking all past records, worldwide this year 700 exhibitors are participating in this show including India’s MSME, start-ups, and world organizations. That means the theme of the Aero India show, i.e., ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’ is visible everywhere from earth to sky. The program of Aero India is an example of India’s prosperity and strength,” stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the august gathering at the inauguration of Aero India Show and exhibition at the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru today. He said that the Aero India Show reflects the new thought process and approach of India. For defence companies, India is not only a market but a potential defence partner as well. This partnership is with those nations which are forerunners in the defence sector. India is emerging as a strong partner for those countries also that are searching for partners in defence as the technology of India is cost-effective and credible for these partner nations. Here in India, these countries will find the best innovation and intent also. Tejas fighter planes, INS Vikrant in the Indian Ocean are the proof of the expansion of the make in India campaign and show India’s strength and power. The export of 1.5 billion will bring it to 5 billion dollars by 2024-25. These innovations of India will work as the launchpad for our nation. From here India will work aggressively to include itself as one of the largest defence manufacturing nations. The PM further said that the aero show is taking place in Karnataka, i.e., the hub of technology which will generate new opportunities and employment for the youth of Karnataka. He said, “I appeal to the youth and the state of Karnataka to make the nation more powerful, especially the defence sector through the capability they have in the technology sector which will open new avenues and innovations in the defence sector.Aero India 2023 commemorative stamp was also released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On the occasion, in his welcome speech Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The defence sector of India is growing toward the path of strengthening our nation. The defence sector has come a long way and achieved many stages of success and these successes have become milestones in the defence sector. The Aero India show is one of the major achievements of the defence sector of India. He said that the events inaugurated in Karnataka’s Tumkuru, Lucknow, and in Bengaluru today show the economic and industrial growth of our country. Today’s program is an expression of PM Modi’s commitment to the economic and industrial growth of Karnataka. On the global forum this year India’s G20 Presidency shows a better position on the world map and an improved image of our nation. India will soon stand in the third position from the present fifth position in the world’s economy.”On the occasion Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, and Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia with dignitaries from defence and government sectors were also present. It is pertinent to mention that on behalf of the Department of Defence Production of the Ministry of Defence, Aero India is being organized by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Major exhibitors include defence and aircraft manufacturing companies like Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited. The event aims to promote the export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). It will integrate Indian MSMEs and start-ups into the global supply chain and attract foreign investments. About five lakh spectators are expected to attend the aero show this year. 809 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries are taking part in the Aero India 2023 exhibition.

