Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visits UP's Darul Uloom, signals stronger ties with India

New Delhi, Oct 11 In a significant outreach gesture, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday visited the historic Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district during his ongoing week-long visit to India.

Addressing media personnel in Saharanpur, Muttaqi expressed deep gratitude for the warmth and affection received from Indian Muslims and religious scholars, particularly during his visit to Deoband.

He said, “The love that the people and Maulanas here have shown to me during my visit to Deoband has touched my heart. I am grateful to everyone. May Allah further strengthen the relations between India and Afghanistan. After the discussions we had in Delhi yesterday, it feels like our bond will grow even stronger. Our visits will now be frequent, and we will also send our people to Delhi,” hinting at the possibility of deploying Afghan diplomats to the Afghan Embassy in Delhi.

Muttaqi landed in New Delhi on October 9 and has since been engaging in a series of meetings aimed at improving bilateral ties.

His visit to Darul Uloom carries symbolic importance, given the institution’s historic influence across South Asia and its spiritual connection with Afghan religious scholars.

Similarly, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani talking to media highlighted the shared legacy between the two nations.

He stated, “I told him (Foreign Minister Muttaqi) that our connection with you is not merely academic but rooted in India’s freedom movement. Therefore, our relationship extends beyond religious scholarship and is linked to India’s Independence.”

Madani further remarked that earlier, India harboured concerns about terrorist infiltration through Afghan soil. “However,” he said, “after this meeting and the assurances given by Minister Muttaqi, it is now clear that Afghanistan will never support any anti-India terror activity, nor allow any such elements to operate from its land.”

The visit is being seen as a rare diplomatic opening and a potential reset in India-Afghanistan relations post the regime change in Kabul.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor