AFPSA extended in parts of Arunachal, Nagaland

New Delhi, March 25 The Central government has extended for six months the "distrurbed area" status of parts of Arunachal and Nagaland under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday in two separate notifications stated that the decisions have been taken after reviewing the law and order situation in both the states.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant and enter or search premises without a warrant along with some other actions.

The MHA notification dated March 24 stated that AFPSA has been extended in the districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding from April 1 to September 30.

In addition, the Government of India has also extended AFSPA in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam.

Earlier, the Central Government in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, as 'disturbed area' for six months from April 1 to September 30, 2022, unless withdrawn earlier.

The MHA notification also stated that the AFSPA has also been extended in eight districts and 21 police station areas falling under five other districts of Nagaland after declaring them as "disturbed areas" for a period of six months with effect from April 1 to September 30 this year, unless withdrawn earlier.

AFSPA has been extended in Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren districts of Nagaland for the next six months.

Besides, the AFSPA has been extended in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of 21 police stations in five districts of Nagaland six police stations each in Zunheboto and Mokokchung districts; five police stations in Kohima; three police stations in Wokha; and Yanglok police station in Longleng district.

Earlier, the Central Government in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared nine districts and 16 Police Stations in four other districts of Nagaland as 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022.

