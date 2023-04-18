After 2014, Christians are 'safe' in Kerala: Union minister John Barla after meeting Syro-Malabar Church Archbishop

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 18 : Union minister of state for minority affairs John Barla on Tuesday met Syro-Malabar Church major archbishop Mar George Alencherry in Kochi, and said that Christians are 'safe' under PM Narendra Modi's government.

"The meeting with the Bishop was fruitful. There are many things to do for the betterment of the Christian people. I know that, after 2014, Christian people are safe in Modi Government in Kerala and all over India. After 2014, not any disturbance in any area," Barla said while speaking to reporters.

"We have to work together. There are many things to do. They (Christians) are not aware of many central government schemes," Barla added.

Barla who arrived in Kerala on Monday for a three-day visit to meet Christian leaders termed the meeting with the Bishop very fruitful.

The meeting was a part of the BJP-led Central government's outreach programme in the state.

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president AN Radhakrishnan accomped MoS John Barla.

On Monday, Barla attended an Iftaar party in Thrissur at 8 pm.

He tweeted later that the beauty of Iftar lies in the sense of community it brings.

"Sharing a meal with loved ones is truly a blessing. Let's take a moment to appreciate the diversity of our community and come together to celebrate this special occasion. Happy Iftar to all!"

On Monday, he also visited the St Euphrasia Shrine & Museum and spent some time in prayer for the people of our nation.

"It was a joy to interact with the fathers and sisters of the church, who shared their wisdom and insights with me. Such a mengful and inspiring experience!" he tweeted.

He visited the historic ST Thomas Church Malayatoor in Ernakulum on Monday.

"Visited the historic St. Thomas Church Malayatoor in Ernakulum today and had an amazing breakfast with the priest of the church! Got to hear their grievances and proposals for new projects. Even interacted with some media persons," Barla tweeted on Monday.

Barla interacted with Christian leaders at Divine Retreat Centre in Chalakuddi later on Monday.

"Had a great opportunity to interact with fathers, brothers, & Christian leaders at Divine Retreat Centre in Chalakuddi, Kerala. It was a pleasure to share with them the latest initiatives and schemes of the central government," he tweeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor