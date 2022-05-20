After 80 months' jail, murder-accused Indrani Mukerjea walks out on bail

Mumbai, May 20 Nearly 80 months after she was arrested on murder charges - that too of her daughter, former media bigwig Indrani Mukerjea on Friday walked out of jail on bail granted by the Supreme Court.

On stepping out of

Facing a volley of questions from the battery of media assembled there, she merely smiled and said: "Khula aasman dekha bahut khushi hui (I saw the open skies and felt very happy)" as the car sped off.

Indrani - the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora - added she was feeling better but had not made any future plans after getting enlarged on bail.

The Supreme Court granted her bail of Rs 200,000 on Wednesday - 80 months after Mumbai Police arrested her on August 25, 2015 - after the judges observed that (6.5 years) is a long time.

