Pune crime branch arrest two drug dealers, seize drugs worth Rs 11 lakh
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 19, 2023 01:20 PM 2023-03-19T13:20:17+5:30 2023-03-19T13:21:37+5:30
The Anti-Narcotics Cell Pune police arrested two drug dealers and seized drugs worth Rs 11 lakh. Investigators found out ...
The Anti-Narcotics Cell Pune police arrested two drug dealers and seized drugs worth Rs 11 lakh.
Investigators found out that two drug peddlers arrived in the Wanwadi area with a large number of various types of narcotics, based on a tip-off. A trap was laid for the suspect. Identified as Lionel Lezlie Mescarenas (33) and Russell Anthony Reynolds Chandanashiv (21) both residents of Wanavadi.
The duo was found in a red vehicle on the Mahatma Phule Cultural Bhawan road. The police detained them, searched them, and recovered narcotics material from them.
The officials seized a total of Rs 11,93,200 worth of narcotics from the duo. The crime branch police arrested the duo, and a case has been filed at the Wanwadi police station under Section 8(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).Open in app