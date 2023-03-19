Pune crime branch arrest two drug dealers, seize drugs worth Rs 11 lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell Pune police arrested two drug dealers and seized drugs worth Rs 11 lakh.

Investigators found out that two drug peddlers arrived in the Wanwadi area with a large number of various types of narcotics, based on a tip-off. A trap was laid for the suspect. Identified as Lionel Lezlie Mescarenas (33) and Russell Anthony Reynolds Chandanashiv (21) both residents of Wanavadi.

The duo was found in a red vehicle on the Mahatma Phule Cultural Bhawan road. The police detained them, searched them, and recovered narcotics material from them.

The officials seized a total of Rs 11,93,200 worth of narcotics from the duo. The crime branch police arrested the duo, and a case has been filed at the Wanwadi police station under Section 8(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).