After chopping Shraddha's body, for 10 hours, Aftab had beer and watched movie online

Aftab Poonawala, who is accused of allegedly killing Shraddha Walkar and then chopping her body into 35 pieces, took 10 hours to chop the body into pieces. He then took a beer-cigarette break, and went on to order food on Zomato. After dinner, he watched a movie on Netflix.

Aftab told cops that he was quite tired by the time he was done chopping her body up. He took a break. He had beer and smoked cigarettes before resuming the crime. Aftab then proceeded to the shower, where he washed up all the blood from the body pieces. After that, he ordered food in on Zomato. Once done with dinner, he watched a movie on Netflix. Delhi Police will check whether the severed head and other body parts found in east Delhi in June are that of Shraddha Walkar.

Police also found a box of vacuum cleaner at Aftab's apartment. He bought the vacuum cleaner online after murdering Shraddha to clean up blood spots. Walkar and Poonawala were in a live-in relationship and they later shifted to Delhi after a mutual understanding to work together in 2018. The Delhi Police on Wednesday got permission to conduct a narco test on Aftab. According to the police, Aftab is not cooperating in the investigation. He is giving varying statements regarding Shraddha's mobile phone to mislead the police, sources said. Aftab earlier told police that he had thrown the mobile phone while on his way to Mumbai. Later, he changed the statement saying he had disposed of the mobile in Delhi itself.