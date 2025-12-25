After inaugurating Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, PM Modi recalls timeless legacy of three national icons

Lucknow, Dec 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on Thursday and led the nation in remembering the timeless legacy of three national icons -- Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

After opening the national memorial to the public, featuring 65-tall statues of the three towering figures, PM Modi said that the land of Lucknow is becoming a witness to the new inspiration of nationalism.

Addressing the large gathering, PM Modi said, “December 25 marks a rare coincidence of the birth anniversary of the nation’s two illustrious personalities – Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Madan Mohan Malviya, both Bharat Ratnas, whose contribution in nation-building remains unmatched and unparalleled.”

The Prime Minister said that the Rashtra Prerna Sthal signifies a thought to serve the nation with unwavering commitment and resolve, and also spoke about the lives and contributions of three national icons.

“Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s role was pivotal in unifying the nation. It was he who launched the campaign for one nation, one law. The NDA government has worked towards it, and the demolition of Article 370 was a step in this direction,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi recalled Mukherjee’s focus on laying the foundation for economic upliftment and said that today, Lucknow was soaring into new frontiers of growth, across multiple fronts.

“After Operation Sindoor, Brahmos Missile will be made in Lucknow. The UP defence corridor will soon be known for defence manufacturing,” he highlighted.

Prime Minister further said that Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay dreamt of Antoyada decades ago and stressed formulating policies to serve and attend to the last person in the row.

“Our government has made his vision a cornerstone of our policy-making. Our government is focusing on public welfare for every citizen without any discrimination. For the first time, people of the country have access to clean water, food, toilets, electricity and other facilities. It’s a pledge that our government undertook to serve every poor and downtrodden family to realise the vision of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay,” PM Modi said.

Further, highlighting the NDA government’s focus on public welfare policies, he said, “Under the Jeevan Jyoti Beema Yojana, Rs 2 lakh insurance is given to people at a measly cost. About 25 crore farmers are availing its benefits. Under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Beema, 55 crore people are benefiting. Altogether, the families of poor households and marginalised families are availing benefits to the tune of Rs 25,000 crores.”

PM Modi further said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday is rightly celebrated as the Good Governance Day, as his government introduced intensive programs and policies, the benefits of which are still manifesting.

"Vajpayee govt laid the foundation for good governance. Today’s digital revolution has its genesis in Atal ji’s regime; deep penetration of telecom services across the country is also the result of his governance," he told the crowd.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, showering praise on the three national icons, spoke about the enactment of the Viksit Bharat Guaranteed Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) (VB-GRAM G), explaining how this will bring a transformational shift in the lives of people.

“The Modi government has brought VB G RAM G legislation to replace MGREGA, which has been plagued by many inconsistencies and lapses over the years. The new law will not only remove the procedural gaps but will also enhance days of employment for the rural population, giving them 125 days of employment as compared to 100 days earlier,” he said.

