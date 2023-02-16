After inaugurating tribal showcase Aadi Mahotsav PM Modi says development of adivasis is personal for me

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated Aadi Mahotsav, the mega National Tribal Festival at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here in the national capital.

Underlining the government’s efforts to promote tribal products, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre is working continuously to ensure that the demand for products made by Adivasis should increase.

In the last eight to nine, events like Aadi Mahotsav that are connected to the tribal community have become a campaign for the country. I myself have become a part of several such programmes. The tribal community’s development and welfare is also a matter of personal relations and sentiments for me, said PM Modi after inaugurating the mega National Tribal Festival.

Tribal products should reach maximum market, their recognition should increase, their demand should increase, the government is continuously working in this direction as well, PM Modi said.

The prime minister also highlighted that now over 3000 ‘Van Dhan Vikas Kendras’ have been established in different states of the country.Today, more than 80 lakh self-help groups are working in different states, in which more than 1.25 crore members are our tribal brothers and sisters and a large number of them are our mothers and sisters, he further added.

PM Modi said that 21st-century India is walking on the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and the Aadi Mahotsav signifies this spirit. When diversities are woven into a thread of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, India’s grandness emerges before the world. This Aadi Mahotsav signifies this spirit, said PM Modi.

Today the emphasis of the government is also on promoting tribal arts and enhancing the skills of tribal youth. New tribal research institutes are being opened in the country. These efforts are creating new opportunities for the tribal youth in their own area, PM Modi said.

Tribal children may be in any corner of the country, their education and their future is my priority. Between 2004 and 2014 only 90 Eklavya Schools were opened whereas from 2014 to 2022 we have approved more than 500 Eklavya Schools, he said.