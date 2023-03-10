After landslide victory in TN bypoll, Elangovan to be sworn in as MLA today

Chennai, March 10 Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister E.V.K.S Elangovan will be sworn in as an MLA at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker, M. Appavu will administer him the oath of office.

Elangovan has won the Erode East by-election with a margin of 66,087 votes crushing the nearest rival K.S. Thennarasu of AIADMK.

It may be noted that the election to Erode East by-election was necessitated following the death of the sitting legislator, E. Thirumahan Everaa who is Elangovan's son. He passed away on January 4, following a cardiac arrest.

Elangovan's huge victory has given the DMK, Congress front a much-needed boost for its foray into the election campaign for the 2024 general elections.

