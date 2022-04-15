After man, woman elope, angry mob torches house in Agra, eight arrested

The Agra police arrested eight people here after a mob set fire to the house of a man who had eloped with a young woman of another faith with whom he was in a relationship, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Agra Sudheer Kumar Singh said that the fire was doused and eight persons were arrested by the police.

"A team of officials reached the incident spot immediately and brought the matter under control. Police arrested eight persons in the matter. For further investigation, six teams have been formed to search for other accused," he said.

Police said that a group of members of 'Dharam Jagran Samanvay Sangh targeted a house of a gym owner in Runkata town of Agra and set it on fire.

"The stir occurred after he eloped with a Hindu girl on Monday morning. They were in an interfaith relationship. Angry over this, a mob vandalized his house and set it on fire," said the SSP.

The girl's family demanded action against the man alleging that he abducted the girl.

But in the video posted by the gym owner, the girl said she is an adult and had gone away willingly with the man. She also accused her family of threatening them. The girl said that the couple had already married each other.

SSP said he has ordered the suspension of Outpost in-charge Runkata for negligence in the case. Action has been taken against the station in charge as well.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

