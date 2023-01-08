After MP, Punjab bans sale of Chinese kite 'manjha'

Punjab Police on Sunday issued an advisory banning the manufacture, sale and use of Chinese kite flying string in the state, coming on the heels of Ujjain police's crackdown on Chinese 'manjha' sellers the previous day.

"As per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, strict action will be taken against those buying or selling Chinese kite flying string. Say No to Chinese 'Dor'," read the advisory, tweeted by Punjab Police.

"Chinese kite string is a non-biodegradable product. it does not get decomposed & sustains in the environment for a long time," DGP Punjab Police tweeted.

Under rule 144 of CrPC Act 1973, the advisory added, people involved in selling Chinese kite string will be punished.

It urged parents not to allow their children to use it for kite flying and make them aware of its outcome.

On Saturday, amid the reports of deaths by throat slitting due to Chinese 'manjha', police in Ujjain swung into action by launching a crackdown on the sale and use of the banned Chinese string used in kite flying.

In Ujjain, a girl had died after her throat was slit by Chinese 'manjha'.

Police in Ujjain have activated drone surveillance to detect users and sellers of banned Chinese 'manjha'.

Vinod Meena, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ujjain, said, "There is a complete ban on the purchase, sale and use of Chinese 'Dor' in the Ujjain district. Here 2 traders were caught red-handed while selling Chinese dor. The police administration has demolished the houses of both the traders".

'A girl and a young man died due to throat-slitting incidents. The roofs of kite fliers' houses are being checked. Along with this, search is going on at the shops in the market," Meena had said.

In Ujjain, the police conducted a campaign led by IPS Vinod Kumar Meena and instructed the shopkeepers not to sell Chinese 'manjha'.

Satyendra Kumar Shukla, SP Ujjain, said on Saturday that the users and sellers of Chinese 'manjha' are being detected through drones.

"Keeping in view the death of a 21-year-old due to 'Chinese dor', we have started a campaign against its use this year. We are trying to find out the people who use and sell Chinese 'Manjha'," Satyendra Kumar said on Saturday.

Police said that cases are being registered against those found involved in selling Chinese 'Manjha'.

( With inputs from ANI )

