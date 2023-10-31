After MVA, Jarange-Patil seeks special legislature session for Maratha quotas

Jalna, Oct 31 Striking Shivba Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil on Tuesday demanded a special session of Maharashtra Legislature to finalise the Maratha quotas, a day after the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) made a similar plea to Governor Ramesh Bais.

He made the demand after having a 30-minute telecon with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde this morning where he made it clear that the Marathas would not accept partial or half-hearted reservations.

On the 7th day of his indefinite hunger strike, Jarange-Patil said that the Marathas will not back out now as the government-appointed retired Justice Sandeep Shinde Committee has ample evidence, and said Kunbi Caste certificates must be given immediately to those who want it, as indicated by the CM on Monday.

"The government must convene a special session of the legislature, accept the Committee’s report and clear the quotas for us… I appeal to all MPs, MLAs not to leave Mumbai till the reservation issue is resolved," said Jarange-Patil.

Referring to the resignations of at least two MPs and two MLAs in support of the Marathas, Jarange-Patil said that the Marathas are grateful and the society will "never forget their sacrifice" to the community's cause.

Jarange-Patil added that "no matter how many excuses are made, we will not listen till the reservations are given to the entire community", and again appealed to the community to carry on the agitation in an absolutely peaceful manner.

