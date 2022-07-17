After violence in UP's Kanpur, cop transferred

Kannauj (UP), July 17 The superintendent of police (SP) of Kannauj, Rajesh Srivastava has been removed, ostensibly after violence erupted in the district.

The violence took place on Saturday night.

Srivastava has been put on the wait-list. He has been replaced by Anupam Singh.

It may be recalled that violence erupted in Kannauj after meat was thrown in a temple compound and the gate of a graveyard was broken thereafter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor