"After Yogi came to power, common people can move without fear in UP": Gen VK Singh

Former Army Chief Gen VK Singh on Sunday underlined the "drastic" change in the security situation in Uttar Pradesh since Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister and said that the people can now move out of their houses in the dark without fear of snatching incidents.

Gen Singh, who is also a Minister in the Narendra Modi government, took a swipe at the previous governments in the state over the law and order stating that people were scared to move of their houses after dark, which is not the case under the Yogi government.

The Ghaziabad MP was speaking at the launch of book 'Yogi Ramrajya' by author Chetna Negi on the role of the UP Chief Minister in improving the law and order situation in the state.

"As the Member of Parliament from Ghaziabad, I know that there was a time when people either waited for daylight or carried weapons to travel on highways at night. However, after the Yogi government came to power, the situation has changed drastically and there is no fear," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal said that the UP Chief Minister has proved to be a top administrator as could be seen during the COVID crisis where crores of workers were taken care of by the state when they were returning from other states.

"A large number of workers were from outside the state but the Chief Minister did not discriminate and took a quick decision that all those passing through the state would be provided meals and shelter," he said.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat termed the UP Chief Minister as a strict administrator with the heart of a saint who works round the clock for the welfare of the poor.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor