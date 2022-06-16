Agnipath Scheme: Haryana govt suspends internet services as protest intensifies

The Haryana government ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (including bulk SMS, excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of Palwal district for 24 hours from 4pm on Thursday.A spokesperson said that in view of the potential law and order situation created on account of the new army recruitment policy, there is a likelihood of causing tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life, and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquility in Palwal district by protesters and antisocial elements.

The spokesperson said that the temporary suspension has been imposed to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through social media platforms and to prevent mobilisation of mobs of demonstrators who can cause loss of life and damage to properties by indulging in arson.Violent protests against the new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the armed forces spread from Bihar to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, as well as parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and even national capital Delhi on Thursday. The 'Agnipath' scheme was announced on Tuesday by defence minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs. Under this scheme armed forces recruits can serve for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for 75 per cent - in most cases without gratuity and pension benefits. The new scheme has met with agitations from armed forces aspirants across the country, with opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal all speaking up. The government, though, has defended the new scheme, saying it was introduced after extensive consultations with serving armed forces officials over two years.