"Agniveer is a scheme to insult the heroes of India": Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP-led Central government over the death of a soldier from the Agniveer scheme in Siachen. Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences to the family of the late Agniveer Gavate Akshay Laxman, emphasizing that the soldier had made the ultimate sacrifice for the country without receiving gratuity.

Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said: "The news of the martyrdom of Agniveer Gavate Akshay Laxman in Siachen is very sad. My deepest condolences to his family. A young man was martyred for the country - no gratuity, no other military facilities during his service, and no pension to his family in martyrdom."

सियाचिन में, अग्निवीर गवाते अक्षय लक्ष्मण की शहादत का समाचार बहुत दुखद है। उनके परिवार को मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं।



एक युवा देश के लिए शहीद हो गया - सेवा के समय न ग्रेच्युटी न अन्य सैन्य सुविधाएं, और शहादत में परिवार को पेंशन तक नहीं।



अग्निवीर, भारत के वीरों के अपमान की योजना है! pic.twitter.com/8LcQpZR9f2 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 22, 2023

"Agniveer is a scheme to insult the heroes of India," he added.

Rahul Gandhi has consistently targeted the government over the Agniveer scheme, reflecting the Congress party's critical stance on the initiative.

Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman, who hailed from Maharashtra, tragically lost his life in Siachen while serving in the Army's Leh-headquartered Fire and Fury Corps. Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, along with all ranks of the force, paid their respects to the fallen hero.