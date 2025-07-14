Agra: BJP Booth President Accused of Sending Obscene Messages to Female Party Workers; Thrashed by Women in Viral Video

A BJP booth president in Agra was allegedly assaulted by a group of women for misbehaving with female party workers by sending them obscene messages and videos. The accused, said to be the brother of the local BJP Mahila president, was thrashed in front of his wife at his residence. The incident, captured in a viral video, shows the women dragging the leader outside by his collar, slapping him, and hitting him with slippers.

ये महिलाएं BJP के आगरा के बूथ अध्यक्ष आनंद शर्मा की धुनाई कर रही हैं. ये महिलाओं की आपत्तिजनक वीडियो बनाया करता था.



अब ये शायद इस तरह की घाटियां हरकत करने के बारे में सपने में भी न सोच पाए. pic.twitter.com/RqYFJubhTp — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) July 14, 2025

The accused, Anand Sharma, reportedly runs a marriage hall in Khandauli and serves as a BJP booth president. According to Asha Agrawal, a BJP Mahila Morcha official, Sharma had been sending inappropriate photos and videos to women workers for over a month. Despite repeated warnings, he allegedly continued his misconduct, even targeting a female office-bearer. Sharma’s family claims he was framed, insisting no evidence—such as messages or videos—was presented. Meanwhile, BJP city president Rajkumar Gupta denied Sharma’s association with the party, calling him an "independent worker."In recent times a number of local BJP leaders have found themselves in multiple controversies involving women. Few days ago, a local BJP leader, Rahul Balmiki was caught on camera in a compromising situation with a married woman at a cremation ground in Bulandshahr district. The incident occurred in the Shikarpur Kotwali region, at the Kailawan village crematorium. As per reports, residents noticed a suspiciously parked vehicle at the cremation site and approached it out of curiosity. Upon reaching the car, they allegedly discovered Rahul Balmiki half naked inside the vehicle with a woman. The woman, reportedly married, was found with him in an objectionable state when confronted by locals.

In a similar incident, a controversial video of Madhya Pradesh’s BJP leader Manohar Dhakad had emerged after he was caught in an ‘objectionable’ situation on Delhi-Mumbai Highway with a woman. Bhanpura police registered a case against Manohar Dhakad and another individual under sections 296, 285, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).