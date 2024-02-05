Agra Husband Demands Divorce as Wife Remains Active in Politics

A bizarre case has come to light from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, where a husband has kicked out his wife for being too active in politics. The dispute, which started over politics, has reached a boiling point and the case is now headed for divorce. The wife is associated with a major political party. Due to her busy schedule in politics, she is unable to give time to her family. The husband has accused her of not giving time to the house, which is leading to the destruction of the family.

The couple, who live in the New Agra Police Station area, got married 8 years ago. The husband works in the private medical sector, and they have a 6-year-old son. The wife's interest in politics began a few years after the marriage. Despite her husband's disapproval, she continued to be active in politics and even started putting up her hoardings in various places. This further angered the husband.

The constant arguments over politics led to the wife leaving her husband's house six months ago and going back to her parents' home. The couple was recently called to the Family Counseling Center in an attempt to reconcile their differences. The husband made it clear that he would only take his wife back if she quit politics. The wife, on the other hand, refused to give up politics, saying that she was doing it for social service.

Amit Gaud, a counselor at the Family Counseling Center, said that this is a unique case where the husband and wife are at odds over politics. He added that they have tried to reconcile the couple and have given them a future date to come back.The incident has sparked a debate in the community, with many people expressing their views on the matter.